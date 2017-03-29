Heritage Cramahe wins film award

CRAMAHE TOWNSHIP -

The story of Colborne's own Victoria Cross hero, Charles Rutherford, was a natural subject for Heritage Cramahe to portray in a documentary.

The 12-minute video won wider acclaim, however, when it was picked for the Belleville Downtown Docfest March 3 to 5, and won the Best Local Film Award.

Barrie Wood, the lead actor and a Heritage Cramahe member, praised the work of the filmmaker they hired.

Wooler resident Sean Scally started out as a photographer, then got into videos and found them more to his liking.

Scally had a second film in the Docfest, Wood pointed out, and took home the award as Best Filmmaker.

The Heritage Cramahe film was called Cramahe Moments: The Charles Rutherford Story.

Wood said they hope to do more such films as part of the Canada 150 celebrations, but this was a great start.

His own role was to dress as a soldier colleague of Rutherford (1892-1989) to tell his story, and it's something Wood has done before for heritage and civic occasions.

Interviewed in 2014 after working at Doors Open Northumberland, he was happy to relate, as he calls it, the Victoria Cross Moment.

This was on Aug. 26, 1918, in Monchy-le-Preux, France, he said in that interview.

"We are now into what historians call the Last Hundred Days, with the goal of movement after trench warfare, where lines only moved a few yards at a time — on this particular day, we had the objective of five or six miles," he said.

"At 3:30 a.m., we mustered up for a pre-dawn patrol. Charles Rutherford is the lieutenant in charge of the platoon."

It was still dark when they encountered and captured a small German unit, and began arrangements to transport them as prisoners. Rutherford left his men to work on the logistics and moved on ahead.

"It was still dark and foggy. Meanwhile, we who were back there arranging the details started coming under artillery fire from the Germans. We moved into the wood for protection, while Charles Rutherford was trying to find the platoon we were to meet up with," Wood said.

"He came back, and we weren't there. He didn't know we had moved away from the artillery barrage."

Seeing about 35 German soldiers in that dim predawn light and from a distance, Rutherford thought they must be his men and moved toward them. He soon got close enough to realize his mistake, by which time the German machine guns were trained on him.

In Wood's telling, it became a classic (if somewhat unbalanced) standoff.

Rutherford drew his revolver. The German officer did the same.

The German officer declared Rutherford his prisoner. Rutherford told the officer he was taking the German soldiers prisoner.

The German officer invited Rutherford into the pillbox for a talk. Rutherford said, "No, we'll talk right here."

"He convinced them — who knows how, because none of us were there — but the bluff was that their position was totally surrounded, and they were outgunned and outmanned. With just his pistol, he convinced them they should surrender, and they did."

Rutherford held up his helmet as an all-clear signal to his men, wherever they might be. It was spotted, and his men began coming in to his assistance.

A second German pillbox was still firing upon them, but they succeeded in capturing that one as well.

With only a few shots fired, Rutherford and his men captured 80 Germans and six machine guns.

"A masterly bluff, as it was called in the citation," Wood declared.

In addition to that moment, he added, Rutherford also personally fought in such battles as Passchendaele, second Ypres, Amiens, The Somme and Vimy Ridge.

He came home in 1919, married, had four children and became a postmaster.

He also began the tradition of never missing a Remembrance Day parade — always attending without an overcoat, regardless of the weather.

Wood chose to tell the story a a comrade-in-arms out of consideration for relatives and descendants who may still live in the area. Also, as Rutherford was not a boastful sort, Wood felt he could really acknowledge the man's gallantry best as a third party.

In addition to having a great filmmaker representing them at the Docfest, he said, they benefited from a great subject.

“I think it's great that the story was recognized for the dramatic story it is,” Wood said.

“It's reinforcing to know people who did not know the story at all would respond to it, which was apparent at the screening.

“People who had no knowledge of Charles Rutherford at all appreciated it, got the focus, got the drama, gasped in anticipation of what would happen next.

“it's not just us who appreciate it at all.”

