A life-long storyteller from Nova Scotia will launch her latest CD at Port Hope United Church April 8.

Kim Doolittle has just produced Into The Blue with the help of Ken Whiteley, and she's looking forward to welcoming Whiteley (and a host of other musical friends) to share her excitement at the launch.

Into The Blue is her ninth studio album, and it marks 43 years of musical storytelling.

In a recent interview, Doolittle said her love of performing dates from her early years in Nova Scotia.

“I was an adopted child, and my mother was told I was conceived by a couple of musicians. She said she saw it before I was one” Doolittle said.

Her mother encouraged her to find her roots, and she learned she was the child of a musician and a palm reader.

“It's always good to know as much as you can about yourself on every level,” she said.

Doolittle began entering talent contests at 10 and was approached to join a band. She was fronting it by the age of 13 — “heavy metal, platform shoes and Mohawks,” is how she described the group.

She moved to Toronto and her music evolved — “though, to tell the truth, I only feel I am getting the hang of it now,” she said.

The blues and Eastern Canadian music she loves are a natural vehicle for the finely crafted stories she weaves, which she hopes will inspire optimism, strength and perseverance by example.

“I love this album,” she declared.

“I indulged myself to make the musical and financial commitment to get on it who I wanted. I've got a pretty heavy cast of characters on it, and I will be bringing a pretty heavy cast to Port Hope United Church to boot.”

Whiteley is a musician in his own right, who wrote and produced for Fred Penner and Raffi for years.

Drummer Bucky Berger worked with those artists as well, but also with Rough Trade and Fathead.

“Basically any '80s album you have ever heard, Bucky was on it,” Doolittle said.

She describes bassist Victor Bateman as one of the top blues-jazz players in Toronto.

Tom Leighton, on keyboard, accordion and percussion, is known for his work with Mark Haines and Conrad Kipping.

Guitarist Rob Quail has worked with the Jeff Healey Band — and with herself for 30 years, Doolittle said.

A frequent musical collaborator, Port Hope's own Ted Staunton, will join her. Staunton is an author, songwriter and, as Doolittle said, a most excellent guitar player.

“A few surprise guests may be showing up as well,” she said.

“I am really pleased with the CD — it's the kind of CD I have always had in my mind,” she added, noting that Whiteley deserves a great deal of the credit.

“When I explained what I was looking for, he got it. We spent four years writing, producing and nurturing it, and I am really, really happy with it.

“I am so pleased with the sound of it, and really anxious to get it out there now.”

Port Hope United Church has a beautiful ambient room that offers a fine showcase for music, she said — and it has just obtained a wine licence for musical events.

The church is located at 34 South St., and they will be serving wine from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., and during the intermission.

Tickets are $25, available at Zapp Records in Cobourg, Dreamers Cafe in Port Hope and at www.kimdoolittlemusic.com.

The CD is available at Zapp and at www.kimdoolittlemusic.com.

