Dinner is served Saturday in Roseneath

Twice-yearly suppers hosted by Roseneath United Church have been a tradition for more than 40 years in that community.

A 41st year begins Saturday, April 1 with their annual spring dinner at the Alnwick Civic Centre, volunteer Ian Hartford said, but the first one was held in 1976 in the church's basement. It later moved to the Alnwick Civic Centre, where a larger capacity meant bigger attendance — and 500 dinners served in a year instead of 200.

Over the years, Hartford calculates 4,000 volunteers have served up 34,000 dinners, using 16,400 lb. of potatoes, 20,500 lb. of meat and 8,000 pies.

He said the number system worked quite well, and continues to this day — you arrive, you turn in your ticket, you get a number, and you wait for that number to be called.

In the old days, people would wait on the church's main floor for their numbers to be called. When the time came, they'd troop down the church's north stairs, eat and then leave by the south exit.

It moved to the Alnwick Civic Centre when it was built in 1980. Waiting guests now hang out in the community room, council chambers or in a gallery in back of the gym.

It starts at 5 p.m., Hartford said.

“People are there at 4 sometimes. I have seen them there at 3:30.”

Organizer William Boyko recalled a gentleman who made it a matter of pride to get there in time to get the number one.

Dinners are twice a year, a fall dinner with turnips and a spring one with baked beans. That spring dinner used to be a Feb. 14 Sweetheart Supper, but — with adverse weather, snowbirds and daylight-savings time — they decided to move it a few weeks later.

Dinner menus used to alternate between roast beef and roast pork. Now both are served. They tried turkey once, Marion Hartford said, but it wasn't satisfactory.

Marion Hartford has volunteered since the dinners began. She and her husband Rupert have been cutting the meat all these years, she said.

“He's 87. He says this year should be it,” she added.

The dinners are on Saturdays now, but Ian Hartford was in Boyko's class at CDCI East back when the dinners were held on Fridays. They would leave the school after classes, travel west through downtown Cobourg to Satterley's on Ball Street, and load up on the little bakery's legendary buns.

“They were still hot,” Hartford recalled.

The pies are still home-made — though there aren't really enough bakers at the church, so an appeal goes out to the community and to other churches for the pies. It is always successful.

The attention to detail pays off in diners regularly coming from as far away as Ajax, Whitby, Tweed, Peterborough and Belleville.

“We do really, really well with outside people,” Marion Hartford said.

There are local regulars as well, and this fellowship is what makes the typical church supper a completely different experience from dining out in a restaurant.

“It's the only place you can see 75 people all getting along in a work environment, and everyone feels good about what they have done,” Boyko said.

Even the volunteers pay for their dinner tickets, Marion Hartford added — though the work they do is priceless.

“We really do appreciate our volunteers through the school hours,” she noted.

Boyko gave an idea of the amount of volunteer help that they rely on.

At the dinner, 75 people will be serving up food and washing dishes, but that's just the last chapter of the story. Before that, another 15 would have been on-site that morning to peel potatoes, set tables and cook. And the day before, another 15 would be there to set up the tables, peel carrots and make coleslaw. Then there are about eight volunteers who sell tickets.

It's heart-warming when it all comes together, Boyko said. It's not just a great meal, it's a chance for the people of the area to get together and see friends they haven't seen for some time — and might not otherwise have run into except possibly at a funeral.

“Everybody comes in and hugs somebody they haven't seen for a while,” Marion Hartford said.

Saturday's dinner runs from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Alnwick Civic Centre (9059 County Rd. 45 in Roseneath). Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children aged six to 12, and free admission for children under six.

