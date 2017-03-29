Cramahe Township council news

Remunerations were $89,197.64 in 2016

It cost $89,197.64 in 2016 to pay the five Cramahe Twp. council members and reimburse appointees to certain committees.

Mayor Marc Coombs accounts for the largest share of the cost: $27,528.50. He received $22,896.00 in salary and per diems plus $788.45 for benefits and $1,544.05 for mileage), plus $1,800 for sitting on the Lakeshore Utility Services Inc. (LUSI) which oversees water and electricity services of Colborne, and another $3,500 per year for sitting as a member of The Town of Cobourg Holdings Inc., the company which oversees LUSI.

Deputy-mayor Sandra Arthur was paid $16,591.10 which includes salary of $14,568, $501.66 for benefits and $1,521.43 for conference and seminar fees.

Councillor Ed Van Egmond was paid $14,175.26: $12,480 in salary/per diems, $429.46 for benefits, $725.96 for conference and seminar fees, $374.88 as livestock evaluator and $164.96 for large animal/chemical control duties.

Councillor Tim Gilligan was paid $12,909.76: $12,480 as salary and $429.76 for benefits.

Councillor Don Clark was paid $13,812.08: $12,480 as salary, $429.76 for benefits, $325.96 for mileage, and $576.36 for per diem and mileage as Cramahe Twp.’s representative on Lower Trent Conservation authority.

Police Service Board member Rick Saunders was paid $1,060.64: $940 in per diems and $120.64 mileage.

Community Policing Committee member Karen Lowther was paid $120 in mileage/expenses.

Cramahe projects for 2017 approved

By heavily drawing down on reserve funds, Cramahe Twp. council approved a slate of “wish list” projects to be undertaken in 2017.

The following were approved when council passed its 2017 budget March 21, all funded by reserves unless otherwise noted:

• a $15,000 wireless/AV system for the council chambers in Cramahe town hall in Colborne;

• $12,000 to scan and archive all council minutes and bylaws;

• $15,000 for a new north fire hall generator;

• $14,000 for fire department administrative software;

• $9,000 for Keeler Centre ice plant software upgrade;

• $15,000 to demolish the Cramahe-owned Little Lake house adjacent to the aggregate pit;

• $15,000 for Colborne town hall front entrance repairs;

• $25,000 for Colborne town hall administration office upgrades;

• $7,500 for south Public Works yard modifications;

• $250,000 for a new snow plough;

• $60,00 for two new pick-up trucks;

• $12,000 for a roads needs study;

• $3,200 for bridge and culvert inspection;

• $900,00 for Burnham, Park and Cedar Street rehabilitation;

• $2,050,00 for Burnham, Park and Cedar Street rehabilitation to be funded from debt;

• $10,000 for sewer SCADA operating system and hardware upgrade;

• $50,000 to do Environmental assessment (EA) and preliminary design of a gravity sewer extension;

• $30,000 for an infiltration study of a gravity sewer extension; and

• $258,000 to be raised by 2017 tax levy to go back into reserve funds.

Grants and outside contributions for 2017 approved

The following are the $54,146 in grants and contributions for 2017 approved by Cramahe Twp. council March 21. Most funding ($41,526) is coming from reserve funds:

• $540 each for three cemeteries to be raised from the 2017 tax levy: Shiloh, Waite and Cramahe Hill;

• $1,000 to the Cramahe Horticultural Society to come from the 2017 levy;

• $2,000 for the Apple Blossom Tyme Festival to come from reserve funds;

• $5,600 for the West Northumberland Physician Recruitment committee to come from reserve funds;

• $10,000 for Northumberland Community Care dedicated transportation to be raised from the 2017 tax levy;

• $10,066 for private roads maintenance (Colton St., Reddick Rd., McDonald Rd., Strawberry Lane and Trenear Rd.) to be come from reserve funds;

• $21,360 for 2017 Brighton-Cramahe Chamber of Commerce (an expenditure approved for each of the years 2017, 2018 and 2019) to be raised from reserves; and

* $2,500 for the Colborne Curling Club from reserves.

Cramahe waives fees for Nathan Kelly benefit

The rental fee for the Rotary room at Colborne’s Keeler Centre has been waived for a May 15 benefit dance and silent auction for Nathan Kelly.

The 24-year-old young man has an aggressive form of Hodgkinson’s lymphoma. Across Northumberland County, non-profit and service club agencies are raising $240,000 so Mr. Kelly can receive eight Brentuximab treatments not covered by health insurance.

Cindy Hickson is organizing the May 15 dance/auction event at the Keeler Centre.

Two resign from mayor’s economic development advisory committee

Two members of Cramahe Twp. Mayor Marc Coomb’s economic development task force who are also members of the Brighton-Cramahe Chamber of Commerce (BCCC) submitted letters of resignation to council March 21.

BCCC manager Sherry Hamilton had served and worked on the task force’s report to council received last fall. She was credited with having put in hours of work preparing the report.

“I have been informed by the chamber of commerce board of directors that, if there is to be chamber representation on the economic development committee, they wish it to be a local business owner and not staff,” Ms. Hamilton wrote.

Chauncey Perry, also a member of the BCCC executive, wrote, “It feels to me that the evident schisms and personal biases within the current council may hinder progress from being made by this committee, especially with Mayor [Marc]Coombs and Deputy Mayor [Sandra]Arthur sitting together on it.”

At the March 7 Cramahe Twp. council meeting, there was heated discussion of whether or not Cramahe should commit to $63,000 of BCC support over three years when the BCC has only 17 Cramahe members and also provides free office space to the BCC in the Colborne town hall. One argument was that Ms. Hamilton had spent hours of time of the mayor’s task force report. But it was also noted that the chamber of commerce constitution says it is a volunteer, membership-supported organization and that no other Northumberland County municipalities have contracts with the a chamber to provide economic development services. When a tie vote resulted in the motion to proceed with financial support (Councillors Don Clark and Ed VanEgmond for, Deputy mayor Sandra Arthur and Councillor Tim Gilligan opposed), Mayor Coombs, a BCCC member, broke the tie by voting to proceed with $21,360 per year for the next three years for the BCCC.

Trump presidency could be boost for County

There may be a “silver lining” in the Donald Trump presidency for Northumberland County.

American businesses, concerned a Trump administration will crack down on foreign business dealings for exporting and producing American goods, are looking at options, Northumberland County Economic Development and Tourism Director Dan Borowec said at Cramahe Twp. council March 21.

There have already been some “talks” with some New York businesses, Borowec said. American firms are investigating possible partnerships or other alternatives to a Canadian base from which to access markets, like Europe, which may end up restricted to American interests if the Trump administration reworks trade agreements.

Northumberland County is projected to grow by between 15 to 40 per cent to 2041, the county’s draft economic master plan predicts.

To facilitate that growth, the county has created six portfolios: land use and inspection serves; business immigration; small business and entrepreneurship, tourism marketing and development; agriculture and food; and manufacturing attraction and retention.

Borowec's presentation to Cramahe council was the third council meeting in a row at which the county has made a presentation (the 2017 budget Feb. 21, homelessness and housing strategy March 7).

The county is pushing for a county-wide, integrated approach to encourage business, welcome in-coming settlement and entrepreneurs and standardize land use planning and inspection services. One-window re-zoning and development processes are among the action items identified.

The plan is to have concrete “action items” within one year to 18 months, Borowec said.

For tourism, there’s heavy emphasis on building on outdoor and experiential activities to attract visitors. The county sees itself as becoming a hub for agriculture, drink and food-related business and industry, plastics and nuclear-related business setting up support systems to ease access to information, processes and encourage settlement of skilled and support workers.