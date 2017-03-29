CCI prepares for production of Noises Off

The students in Shawn Davis’s construction-technology class at Cobourg Collegiate Institute are winning kudos for the set they are building for the upcoming school play Noises Off.

Davis designed the two-storey revolving set, according to a recent newsletter from Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board communications officer Judy Malfara, and supervised its construction by his students.

Running from April 4 to 7, the show involves nine student actors, an original theme song composed by a CCI student, a student stage manager and two student costume coordinators, as well as that amazing set.

Feeder schools have been invited to attend matinee performances, while tickets for the evening shows will be sold at the doors ($10 for adults, $5 for students).

Another achievement comes April 27, when Port Hope’s Beatrice Strong Public School celebrates its 25th anniversary with an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. The theme will be Building Our Future — Remembering Our Past.

The Port Hope school recently welcomed more than 180 people to its third Literacy-Numeracy Evening for students and their families. Together, they learned and participated in many fun, educational activities and games they could also play at home to support their children’s success at school. The evening ended with distribution of prizes.

Two Brighton schools made the newsletter.

Spring Valley Public School was named one of three Willow Beach Field Naturalists awards of $250. Teachers Anne Evans and Fiona Koets and the Spring Valley Environmental Club applied for the award to create a butterfly garden and to enhance other gardens around the school.

Brighton Public School congratulates Grade 8 student Anna Jagoe on her invitation to attend the Rick Hansen Youth Leadership Summit in May, one of only two Kawartha Pine Ridge board students among the 50 invited from across Canada and the only one from Northumberland. This first-ever summit will bring together young leaders with and without disabilities to participate in activities focusing on accessibility and inclusion for people with physical disabilities.

Northumberland Child Development Centre presents Keys to Kindergarten, a program on children’s readiness for kindergarten, on Thursday mornings in Cobourg. For more details, call 905-885-8137 or e-mail info@ncdcent.com