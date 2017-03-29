Bring your taste buds to Maple Syrup Day

PORT HOPE -

Bring your taste buds and curiosity to Maple Syrup Day in the forest this weekend.

The Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority's Forest Centre, which has been making maple syrup the old-fashioned way since 1978, is offering people the chance to see that happening. There is also a pancake breakfast in the Great Hall of the Forest Centre this Saturday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with syrup to be sold and served that comes from a nearby farm.

Tapping began on 150 trees many decades ago, but now spigots are hammered into only 35 trees from which sap is collected in pails, GRCA communications officer Amy Griffiths said in an interview.

Three Forest Centre staff members have been collecting and processing the sap in the sugar shack that will be the centre of the demonstration.

Admission is $15 per adult and $10 for those 16 and under. There will be site tours, crafts, face painting and live music.

If you want to try out tree-top trekking at the same time, reserve a spot in advance by calling 905 797-2000.

The Forest Centre is located at 10585 Cold Springs Camp Rd., northwest of Port Hope.