Bring your taste buds to Maple Syrup Day

PORT HOPE -

Bring your taste buds and curiosity to Maple Syrup Day in the forest this weekend.

The Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority's Forest Centre, which has been making maple syrup the old-fashioned way since 1978, is offering people the chance to see and taste it during a pancake breakfast this Saturday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Tapping began on 150 trees those many decades ago, but now spigots are hammered into only 35 trees from which sap is collected in pails, GRCA communications officer Amy Griffiths said in an interview.

The evaporator used to boil down the sap was built in 1980 and used as a demonstrator only, she said.

Three staff members have been collecting and processing the sap in the sugar shack, to be slathered on pancakes in the Forest Centre's Great Hall.

Admission is $15 per adult and $10 for those 16 and under. There will be demonstrations, site tours, crafts, face painting and live music.

If you want to try out tree-top trekking at the same time, reserve a spot in advance by calling 905 797-2000.

The Forest Centre is located at 1085 Cold Springs Camp Rd., northwest of Port Hope.