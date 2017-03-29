Brighton YMCA hosts Megathon this Saturday

BRIGHTON -

The Brighton YMCA has announced its second annual Megathon on April 1 — a fitness challenge to the community that is also a fundraiser for the YMCA Strong Kids campaign.

“The Brighton Megathon helps promote healthy living and activities for people of all ages and abilities,” the Y press release said.

And the Strong Kids initiative aims to eliminate financial barriers for individuals and families in the Brighton community so that everyone can have the opportunity to access its programs and services.

“Every year our YMCA annual campaign launches with one goal in mind – to give as many people in our community the opportunity to enjoy an active, healthy lifestyle,” YMCA Northumberland chief executive officer Eunice Kirkpatrick said in the release.

“An event like the Brighton YMCA Megathon is a great way to meet new people and raise awareness about the YMCA and its benefits throughout Northumberland County.”

Participants can join one, two, three or all four 45-minute classes for a minimum donation of $5 per class. Donations of $25 or more are eligible for a tax-deductible charitable receipt.

• Step at 9 a.m.

• MuscleFit at 10 a.m.

• TRX at 11 a.m.

• Tai chi-yoga at noon.

The event encourages members of the community to move, share and give in order to create a positive impact on the health and fitness of all.

The Brighton Y is located at 170 Main St., and everyone is welcome.