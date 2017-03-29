Well, the maple syrup season will soon be drawing to a close and I hope there was enough production to last all year as this recipe is good any time of year and can be adjusted to the barbecue.

With regard to sides, French fries and veggie sticks with dip rounds out the meal. I like mashed potatoes Irish style—a ring of potatoes around your plate and the meat and sauce piled in the middle and some braised leeks on the side.

MAPLE GLAZED BEEF SHORT RIBS

Slow Cooker

INGREDIENTS

3-4 Lbs Black Angus short ribs

Pepper salt, garlic powder

Oil for frying

2 Med. Onions thick slice

1 Cup Wine, white or Rose

3-4 Cups Beef stock

1/2 Cup Maple syrup

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

3 Sprigs Fresh thyme

1/2 Lemon, sliced

Glaze

1/2 Cup Maple syrup

1/2 Cup Brown sugar

1/2 Cup Ginger Ale

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 Tsp. Lemon juice.

METHOD

Rinse and dry shortribs; dust with pepper, salt & garlic powder. Heat the oil in a heavy skillet and brown the ribs in batches. Cover the bottom of the slow cooker with onions; then add the browned ribs. Deglaze the skillet with the wine and add pan drippings to slow cooker. Pour in Maple syrup and enough stock to just cover meat. Add Worcestershire sauce thyme and lemons; spread rest of onions over meat. Cook for 5-6 hours on high.

Glaze

Whisk all ingredients together and reduce by 25% over low heat; hold warm.

Remove ribs from slow cooker to a parchment paper lined baking sheet; brush ribs liberally on all sides with glazing sauce. Put under broiler for 7-8 minutes, turn ribs over and broil for about 5 minutes and sauce is starting to caramelise.

The cooking liquid can be strained and reduced for an au jus.

Serve with mashed or fries and veggies of choice.

