OPSEU workers on strike picket in Cobourg

OPSEU workers on strike since last Tuesday picketed in front of Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi's office on Division Street as well as at Keystone House on Ashland Drive in Cobourg on Tuesday.

Keystone House is used by Community Living Campbellford/Brighton.

Nearly 100 staff have been on strike, with approximately 20 of them working at Keystone House in Cobourg.

Though wages are a part of the negotiations, they aren't the main sticking point.

Workers want the right to refuse using their personal vehicles for work. If they are forced to drive their own vehicles, they foot the bill and take on the responsibilities and liabilities, along with boosting their insurance premiums up to $500 a year.

Both sides were meeting in Cobourg on Tuesday in hopes of reaching an agreement.

The vote to strike was 86%.