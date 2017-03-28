COBOURG -

In reaction to student-safety concerns at Cobourg's east end, council has voted to authorize a bylaw that will establish a new school crossing at King Street East and Abbott Boulevard.

Sitting in committee-of-the-whole session Monday night, council received the recommendation in a report from director of public works Barry Thrasher, outlining how issues have arisen over the past two years for students of C.R. Gummow Public School on Cottesmore Avenue.

The latest incident involved a student being hit by a vehicle while crossing King Street East, Thrasher said — the second such incident in the past year. Since then, a number of short- and long-term actions are being considered.

“A new school crossing at this location is one of the sort-term actions that was recommended,” the report said.

The trigger for this issue was the rebuilding of the school at a time when CDCI East and CDCI West were consolidated at Cobourg Collegiate Institute, located at the end of Cottesmore Avenue on King Street East.

“Pedestrian and vehicle traffic have increased, and complaints have been received concerning congestion, near-misses, parking violations, etc.,” the report listed.

Meetings have been held to discuss possible solutions, which have included Cobourg Mayor Gil Brocanier, staffers from the police service and public-works and legislative-services departments, principals from both schools, and a Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board representative.

Long-term plans include the realignment of Cottesmore Avenue to line up with Abbott Boulevard, and possibly a new set of traffic lights at the reconfigured intersection.

In the short term, Thrasher's report said, plans include a traffic study by the school board and education in the schools with the help of police.

As well, there's the construction of the new school crossing at a cost of $1,500 for signage and pavement markings. Financial implications also include the cost of the crossing guard at this site — $1,350 per year plus benefits.

“We've had a lot of questions regarding schools in the east end,” Councillor Forrest Rowden said in making the motion to prepare the bylaw.

“This is one of our quick-fix items to help the children cross that street to get over to C.R. Gummow. Hopefully, this will alleviate some of the problem.”

The bylaw will go to regular council next Monday for final approval.

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith