Neighbour surprised by new solar farm

PORT HOPE -

Ryan Armstrong commutes from his Woodvale School Road property north of Port Hope, and west of Rice Lake, to build elevators in downtown Toronto.

The 28-acres are home to chickens just now, but Armstrong, who says he bought the property late last year, wants to add beef cattle and possibly pigs.

Armstrong said he was shocked, therefore, when he received a notice last month from Rensola in Mississauga, just three months after purchasing his property, that a solar farm was going up on the other side of the road. That's about 400 feet from his house, he said.

“Our municipality (Port Hope) didn't even know,” Armstrong said. “They knew when we got the same notification on Feb. 21.”

This lack of information, which he says his real estate company didn't have either, is just one of a host of issues he has with the provincial Green Energy Act and the way planning authority governing solar and wind farms is at the provincial, and not the local government level.

Armstrong says he is going to the public meeting this Thursday at the municipal office in Canton (6 to 8 p.m.) where both Municipality of Port Hope and Rensola representatives will be there to answer questions from residents.

His list of questions covers a wide range of items including:

• what kind of noise restrictions will be in place to deal with the step-up transformer and string inverters along the roadside (that change the electrical current DC to AC, he says, and that can give off a hum that is “almost mind numbing”);

• how are new property owners, and existing ones, to know about projects before they get approved, as well as afterwards;

• how can projects be deemed green when the solar panels he says Rensola's parent company manufactures in China, use coal power in their manufacturing process;

• what about the green aspect of some of the components of the solar panels themselves; and

• does the company know how neighbours around the project actual “feel” about the contract that has been awarded to Rensola to construct a 500-kilowatt ground-mount installation at 6339 Ganaraska Road, and that their concerns range from reduced property values and loss of views to health-related and other concerns.

Rensola, in a previous interview, indicated it would speak with anyone who contacted them at their Mississauga location and were happy to do so, even before Thursday's public information session.

With this solar farm going up right across the road, Armstrong says he “can't help but feel my little bit of paradise has been taken away.”

vmacdonald@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_vmacdonald