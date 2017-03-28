Five men from Six Nations near Brantford stopped by the Ganaraska River at Corbett’s Dam on Tuesday in Port Hope.

The men had their status card and one of them said they can fish 800 miles east and west of Ottawa and the south end of New York State to the south end of Lake Simcoe. The man said they cannot be prosecuted for a ministry offence in fishing or hunting.

Outside of that area, they have to follow rules, but don’t have to buy licence.

The men said they usually go to Trenton for fishing, but since the fishing in Trenton wasn’t good they stopped by the Ganaraska River on their way home.

They said they usually spear the fish and although they are allowed to take as many as they want – they don’t.

“We take as many as we need,” the man said. “We don’t abuse it. But in every race there are people that abuse it.”

Police were called and a number of people voiced their displeasure at the men fishing in a fish sanctuary.