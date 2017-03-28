Cobourg raises the flushability alarm

COBOURG -

Cobourg council has approved the use of the town logo, in conjunction with other municipal partners, on literature from the Canadian Water and Wastewater Association raising the alarm about flushable products.

It's a problem long voiced by environmental technician Jennifer Leno, who has stated to Northumberland Today that too many people assume that anything flushable is also biodegradable.

In fact (according to her report at Monday's committee-of-the-whole meeting), while toilet paper breaks down within seconds of entering the sewer collection system, “products labeled as 'flushable' have been shown to not break down after weeks of testing.

“The flushing of these items into the town's sewer system can result in sewer blockages when they mix with other wastes such as fats, oil and grease. Subsequent clean-outs and removal of these products can become quite costly and also become an environmental concern.”

Leno reported that the Canadian Water and Wastewater Association is working with other water and wastewater associations and municipal groups from around the world to develop technical standards to be met by manufacturers of products they market as flushable.

“Wipes and flushable things that are not biodegradable bung up all the machines and cost a lot of extra aggravation and money to the town,” Councillor Forrest Rowden agreed.

In an effort at public education, Councillor Brian Darling suggested, perhaps an insert could be arranged in Lakefront Utilities billings.

“I can certainly ask,” Mayor Gil Brocanier said.

“But they, like so many organizations, are going to paperless billings.

“But I will see how many customers they actually have that they still send out bills to that we could add in.”

“The town is responsible for making sure, and we should send out a notice on the actual damage it does to our equipment,” Rowden said.

He did recall a previous notice to this effect that had gone out, and he believes that people did change their habits — for a time.

“It's like recycling,” the councillor said.

“People get lazy, and it all goes into the garbage. Public education is something that has to be looked at.”

