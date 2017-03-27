Review 150 Years of Fashion May 6

COBOURG -

Dozens and dozens of amazing outfits (and countless accessories) will showcase 150 Years of Fashion May 6, a joint presentation of Victoria Hall Volunteers and Northumberland Players.

It's a project a-year-and-a-half in the making, Players volunteer Margaret Hilborn said.

“We were approached to do some kind of fundraiser with the Victoria Hall Volunteers,” she recalled.

“I thought, 'We have the clothing. They have the hall and some amazing cooks.'

“We all knew the 2017 year was coming up, and it would be really nice to do something together that had a basis in our history.”

Fellow volunteer Dawn Watters thinks it's a massive understatement to say they have the clothing.

“We think we have the biggest costume house between Toronto and Montreal,” she stated.

Shows are planned at 2 and 7:30 p.m. in the elegant Victoria Hall Concert Hall. Doors will open 45 minutes early to allow time to look at the displays, and the volunteers on hand will be dressed in costumes themselves. Victoria Hall Volunteers spokeswoman Elizabeth Wardell suggests a fun touch might be for audience members to dress in a special outfit (or at least dig out an old hat that was once the height of style).

It's an evening out for the girls, it's a wonderful date night, and — given the proximity to Mother's Day — a real treat for someone's mom to revisit the styles and fashions of her life.

Players volunteer Verna Templer gets a lot of the credit for organizing what began as a mountain of clothing the group had amassed and — once they were finished with them — tucked away in private homes, in unused storage space upstairs at Gary Sharpe's Men's Wear and even in a barn on the Massey farm east of town.

With a group that included Mary Smith, Norma Schultz, Barbara Jean Taylor and Dorothy Ogilvie, Templer secured space in downtown Cobourg in 1984, a second-storey area in the vicinity of the Henley Arcade. Eventually, they outgrew even that and moved to the industrial mall on Campbell Street.

Today, their work is still paying off, with rentals to the CBC, the Canadian Opera Company, and to various theatre and school groups across Ontario.

When Cobourg Collegiate Institute had its grand opening, the girls and boys of the jazz band came looking for tuxedos – complete with top hats.

Members of the public can access this treasure for their own use. Hilborn noted that many Rotary Club of Cobourg members check in for special outfits. And once a theme is announced for such functions as the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation gala and Cobourg Yacht Club events (Noche Caliente or Carnaby Street, for example), they see a lot of requests.

They can also boast clothing that has been worn by Katie Holmes and Matthew Perry, as they helped with outfits for the movie Beyond Camelot last summer.

The costume house has also been an invaluable resource for their own Youtheatre groups.

“The summer-camp students were here, and they could just spend the whole day,” Hilborn recalled.

“They try on our beautiful old hats and they get posing — they just lose their inhibitions.”

“The little girls spent the whole two hours with the purses,” Watters said.

150 Years of Fashion will mark the first time there has ever been a big public display of their costumes though, of course, they're always on view in Northumberland Players shows.

“I can't imagine costuming a show if we didn't have this place,” Watters said.

“Grace (Price) and I are working on Waiting For The Parade,” she said of the Second World War-era musical that will be at the Firehall Theatre March 30 through April 15.

“We could be travelling all over to Value Village and places like that, but most of it comes from what we have. Last night we found a girdle from the '40s!”

Price confirmed that their costume budget for the production had hardly been touched.

Along with the derbies and every colour and style of women's hats, Watters said, “We have Vincent Massey top hats in their custom hand-crafted boxes.

“We had a milliner come in two weeks ago who brought in hatbox after hatbox of hats. We went crazy trying them on, and she said, 'I know I've brought them to the right place.'”

Wardrobe professional Delphine White, who has been nominated for awards in the entertainment industry, has told them they have enough hats of museum quality that they could mount a travelling show.

Room after room, upstairs and down, contain amazing surprises at the costume house — animal costumes, masks, canes, hats, gloves, and bins with such intriguing labels as Men's Patterned Pajamas, Lab Coats, Green Body Suits, Straw Farmer and Cowboy Hats.

From grand wedding dresses, formal gowns and luxurious opera cloaks, there is the other end of the spectrum in the form of humble cotton housedresses. They got the donation of a box full from the '40s that had been unsold when the McIntosh's General Store in Cold Springs closed, with the $2.25 price tags still attached.

There are both authentic and reproduction pieces. And for those occasions when the right outfit just can't be found, there's a closet full of paper patterns that will let it be whipped up.

“We need to get over calling them costumes — it's a growing collection,” Hilborn stated.

One of the chief challenges they are facing in putting it on proper display May 6 is securing mannequins — by the time they approached the Sears store, Players volunteer Laura Andrews said, they were all spoken for.

Another is getting live models. And it's not just a matter of suitable people being too shy, though that kind of thing does happen.

“A lot of our vintage things are very small,” Dawn Watters said.

“We need high-school students for that.”

Players volunteer Fran Martin finds making selections is the fun part.

“We go upstairs and, as we go through everything, we pull what we think looks very interesting and put them on racks,” Martin said.

“We have had assistance deciding what era each piece is in. When we get the models, we will see. Some of it will be shelved because it's too small,” she said — though alterations may be possible in some cases.

There is also the option of wall-mounted displays for outfits that are too small (or too fragile to stand much wear). And, of course, they have dozens of options in accessorizing each piece with the appropriate hats, gloves, shoes, purses, ties and jewelry.

Invaluable expertise in dating the clothing has come from White, and from another local resident who happens to be a wardrobe professionals in the entertainment industry, Suzanne Mess. They have been through many costumes personally and provided books for reference.

Racks they have reviewed are now organized, with circular tags on the rods separating outfits into decades, from 1867 onward, much like circular size indicators in a retail store. It makes organizing for May 6 so much easier.

Tickets are $30, now available at the Victoria Hall Concert Hall box office (905-372-2210 or concerthallatvictoriahall.com).

Refreshments include a Victorian selection of sweets arranged on tiered cake plates, plus coffee, tea and lemonade (and the cash bar will also be open).

And because it's a fundraiser, Wardell said, it will support two non-profit groups who have given so much to the community for so many years — Northumberland Players for 40 years, and Victoria Hall Volunteers for 45.

