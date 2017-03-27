HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -

Hamilton Township lost 30% of its revenue from parking tickets last year because ticketing paper work was filled out incorrectly by the contracted parking enforcement personnel, councillors have learned.

Councillor Scott Jibb was quick to ask why this had not come to council's attention sooner.

Staff was handling the matter, teaching the enforcement officers, but then new staff would be hired and they would have to start all over again, clerk Kate Surerus said about why the process appears to have dragged on.

“They had little experience writing tickets,” she stressed and there was also the issue of the company not responding to parking complaints, and lastly that photographs of the infraction were not taken.

Soon township staff will bring to council some alternatives to contracting out the enforcement which is especially an issue during the tourist season, particularly in areas of the beaches and government docks in Harwood, Gores Landing and Bewdley.

In addition to who does the policing of parking, council has passed an updated bylaw that :

• prohibits any parking on municipal property for more than 24 hours at a time (that will cost you $35);

• no parking designations of fire routes; and

• more direction re: temporary removal of parking and use of no parking signs as required for road maintenance.

A parking ticket has been increased $5 to $35 and parking in a fire route is now $125, up from $50.

The bylaw also deals with winter-time issues, increasing the fine to $50 from $40, if a vehicle is interfering with snow removal.

In addition to losing 30% of revenues from incorrectly filled out parking and associated tickets, each of the books used (four) cost $85 each, council was informed in the staff report.

The new fines should offset running the parking enforcement program, council was told.

Staff initially suggested using its own personnel to do parking enforcement, but council asked for a full report on all options.

