Fishing meeting Tuesday night in Cobourg

A conservation officer checking for fishing licences along Cobourg Creek. On Tuesday, the Town of Cobourg is inviting residents in the vicinity of Cobourg Creek and Peace Park — as well as all fishers and other interested parties — to a public-information session and discussion on fishing in Cobourg Creek. Town officials will be joined by representatives of the Cobourg Police Service and Ministry of Natural Resources, who will explain the various laws in force. Tuesday's meeting will take place at 4 p.m. in the Rotary Room at the Cobourg Public Library (200 Ontario St.).