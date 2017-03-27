Feist to perform tribute to Leonard Cohen at Junos

TORONTO — Singer-songwriter Feist will perform a special tribute to the late Leonard Cohen at the Juno Awards on Sunday.

CTV and the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences say she’ll perform an arrangement of one of Cohen’s classic songs.

Organizers have also announced more presenters for the show, including Buffy Sainte-Marie, Chantal Kreviazuk, Jazz Cartier, Jim Cuddy and Sam Roberts.

Feist plans to release her first studio album in nearly six years on April 28.

Rocker Bryan Adams and comedy star Russell Peters will host the Junos, which will air on CTV from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.