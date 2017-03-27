Berlin police say thieves broke into the German capital’s Bode Museum and made off with a massive 100-kilogram gold coin issued by the Royal Canadian Mint that’s worth millions.

“Big Maple Leaf,” which is three-centimetres thick with a diameter of 53 centimetres, has a portrait of the Queen on one side and maple leaves on the other.

It has a face value of $1 million, but by weight alone it would be worth almost US$4.5 million at market prices.

The museum says the coin is in the Guinness Book of Records for its purity of 999.99/1000 gold.

Spokesman Stefen Petersen said thieves apparently entered through a window at about 3:30 a.m. Monday, broke into a cabinet where the coin was kept, and escaped with it before police arrived.

A ladder was found by nearby railway tracks.