Survey will help set local drug strategy

A local health unit survey about whether the public thinks there are specific drug problems in their communities, like heroin and marijuana to prescription drug abuse, will help set out a drug strategy in the tri-county area including Northumberland.

Some of the questions ask if drug and alcohol use appears to have a link to violence, child abuse or neglect or other affiliated crimes, and to what extent, in the area in which they live.

It also asks if you, your family or friends have problems ranging from drinking/drugs-and-driving, domestic abuse, overdoses and suicides.

While it asks about age, gender, sexual orientation and ethnicity, it doesn't ask for your name and only which county you live in – Northumberland, Haliburton or City of Kawartha Lakes.

“There are approximately 30 communities in Ontario who have developed local drug strategies,” states the preamble to the survey found by going to www.hkprdrugstragegy.ca and or by clicking on www.surveymonkey.com/r/XTHGCXD.

“A drug strategy is a co-ordinated approach which balances pubic order and public health, to create a safer, healthier community. Drug strategies aim to help communities and residents reduce harms associated with alcohol and drugs (including prescription medications). (They) are tailored to each community and based on input from the general pubic and various community partners...”

According to a media release, this is the first step in developing a regional plan which involves about 50 organizations.

“Residents in Northumberland County are encouraged to take part in the online survey, Dr. Lynn Noseworthy, the local medical officer of health with the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit states in the media release. “We value the feedback of our residents and community partners. Public input is essential to create an effective drug strategy that ensures a co-ordinated effort and consistent approach to address substance use issues in the area.”

