Staff were a family at Sears Outlet in Cobourg

COBOURG -

Saturday was the last day for the Sears Outlet store at Northumberland Mall as the family of 29 employees worked together for the final time.

They reminisced, spoke with customers, exchanged hugs and sadly said goodbye to a store that has been in the mall for nearly three decades.

The store opened on July 23, 1989, but Christine Jubenville-Clarke started on July 15, 1989 and was one of four employees at the store on Saturday that have worked since day one.

Jubenville-Clarke said she will be at the Peterborough Sears store, while a few have found work, and most others are still searching for jobs.

“Everybody wants to stay here. They love their jobs,” Jubenville-Clarke said as staff greeted customers who came to pick over a few remaining items left in the store.

Since the store announced in August it would be closing, no employees left their job at the store.

Like family, they all stayed right up until Saturday.

“Out of 29 people nobody has jumped ship since the announcement,” Jubenville-Clarke said. “Some of these people that are here today are not even scheduled to work and they are here because they want to say goodbye to everybody.”

Jubenville-Clarke said when the announcement came last year, the employees were devastated, but she admits, “Sears is going in a good direction.”

Since the August announcement, customers have come in to offer condolences.

“They are very sad to see us go because in our community everybody is a Sears shopper,” Jubenville-Clarke said.

“You would come to the store and buy your kids’ clothes, your shoes, your ladieswear and now they are so sad to see us go. But it’s nice to see the people come in.”

“They are forever a customer,” she continued. “Now they come in and hug you and say sorry to see you go.”

Twenty-one-year-old Dana Smith worked at the store for just over a year-and-a-half.

“It’s bittersweet. I started here when I was going to college and everybody here has been wonderful helping me with different things in my life,” she said.

“Just helping push me get through college and be a better person.”

Smith graduated in September with honours as a developmental services worker. She is currently looking for work as a companion care with seniors.

Just hours before closing, she said the day had been very difficult.

“I didn’t expect to be here for the rest of my life, but I didn’t expect to be here for this short of time,” Smith said.

Fifty-five-year-old Joanne Buckner said she wasn’t sure where she will find employment.

“Fifty-five is a tough age to get a job at and being in a small town...I thought I would be here till I retired, but I was wrong.”

Buckner said Saturday was a tough day to get through because the staff were like a big family.

Jubenville-Clarke said, “it’s a very sad day. Lots of tears, lots of memories, but at the end of this day we are going to celebrate as a team and have a big party.”

