Home ice has be anything but an advantage in the Provincial Junior Hockey League Schmalz Cup quarterfinal series.

The visitor has won all three games. The Lakefield Chiefs went into Port Hope and beat the Panthers 3-2 Saturday night. Port Hope won 5-1 at the Lakefield-Smith arena Sunday afternoon.

The Panthers lead the best-of-seven series 2-1 heading back to Port Hope 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Jack Burger Sports Complex. Game 5 is 7:25 p.m. Thursday in Lakefield.

On Saturday, the Chiefs snapped Port Hope's nine-game playoff winning streak, riding Michael Christie's 38-save effort. On Sunday the Panthers won a penalty-filled contest.

Chiefs' defenceman Jordan MacLean was assessed a gross misconduct for a defamatory slur which carries an automatic seven-game suspension. Chiefs' coach Jamie Arcand confirmed MacLean was accused of a homophobic slur towards a Panthers' player but denies making the comment.

“Even some of their players don't think he said what the ref accused him of saying,” said Arcand. “There is not much we can do about it now. The ref thought he heard what he heard and it's going to cost him seven games, I'm sure. It's a big blow for us.”

Will Hickey, who made his Chiefs' playoff debut Saturday after finishing his high school season, and Port Hope's Mike Smith were ejected for checking from behind penalties. They'll return for Game 4. Lakefield also lost Aaron Vatcher to an upper body injury. His status is day-to-day.

The Chiefs took it to Port Hope in the opening 12 minutes until a stream of penalties took the flow out of the game. Lakefield killed four Panthers' power plays including a 64-second two-man advantage. The Panthers struck with 29 seconds left in the period as Kennedy Duguid tipped George Miranda's shot. Peterborough native Cam McGill picked up his first of two assists.

“We lost our cool on the bench and penalties became an issue,” Arcand said. “I wasn't a big fan of the refereeing, I'll be completely honest there, I thought it was a bit one-sided. Regardless of how the refereeing goes we have to fight through that stuff and stay disciplined... I'm not putting it all on the officiating. We need to do a better job of keeping our cool.”

The Panthers went up by two 9:57 into the second on a power play as Nathan Snoek ripped a shot from the top of the faceoff circle past Christie. Jon Campbell capped a two-on-one pass from Andrew Gurr 67 seconds later with Snoek assisting to make it 3-0.

“Going into (Saturday) we had the wrong mindset,” said Snoek. “We underestimated (Lakefield) a little bit. We needed a better effort than (Saturday) and I'm really pleased with the guys because it was an amazing effort (Sunday) through our forwards, defence and goalies. Our execution levels were completely different today; different sides of the spectrum.”

Lakefield got on the board with 4:14 left in the second. Matt McIntyre put a shot from inside the blue-line through a crowd past goalie Eric Jackson with Jeff Hawthorne assisting.

Port Hope put a dagger in the Chiefs when Dalton Lawrence stepped out of the penalty box after they killed a five-on-three Chiefs' advantage, and scored on a breakaway. Duguid also scored on a breakaway with 3:50 left. Luke Miller replaced Christie for the final 3:50 and made several tough saves.

On Saturday, the Chiefs built a 3-0 lead then held off a late Panthers' rally. Eric Oosting made it 3-0 early in the third after Colton Armstrong and Vatcher scored second period goals. Hickey had two assists with singles to Cole Ellis, MacLean, McIntyre and Vatcher. Lakefield killed all eight Panthers power plays while scoring a short-handed goal and one power play marker. Port Hope's Kallen McFarland and Cameron Harris scored with goalie Sheldon Calbury pulled for an extra attacker in the final 3:36. They outshot Lakefield 40-20.