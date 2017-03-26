Port Hope Police Constable Steve Austin pries off the licence plate of another vehicle that collided into the passenger side of this vehicle on Peter Street shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday. One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries following the collision just east of Hope Street. Two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Peter Street when one vehicle attempted to turn into a mall. The eastboud vehicle struck the other on the passenger side. Both vehicles ended up in the parking lot.