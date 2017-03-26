March for Meals raises awareness of program

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Dignitaries took park in the March for Meals awareness campaign for Community Care Northumberland on Friday.

Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi and Hamilton Township Mayor Mark Lovshin were among them to help deliver the meals to 50 people throughout Cobourg and Hamilton Township.

The meals delivered on Friday are also delivered on Monday and Wednesday.

Community Care Northumberland, with the help of local volunteers, delivered over 21,000 hot and frozen meals from April 1, 2015 to March 31, 2016 within Northumberland County.

The Meals on Wheels program produces and delivers delicious, nutritious meals for a nominal fee to seniors living alone, adults with disabilities who are unable to shop for groceries or cook for themselves and those being discharged from hospital with limited/no help available during their recovery.

The program promotes health and independence by providing quality and affordable meals. Volunteers deliver the meals to client’s home during the noon hour. Clients in Northumberland County can order hot or frozen meals, and special diets may be accommodated.

Anyone interested in receiving Meals on Wheels or would like to volunteer with the program, should call a local Community Care office for more information or visit www.commcare.ca/mow.html.