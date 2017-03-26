Lakefield Chiefs handed the Port Hope Panthers their first loss of the 2017 playoffs in tying their PJHL Schmalz Cup quarter-final Saturday night.

The Chiefs built a 3-0 lead then held on for a 3-2 lead in Port Hope. The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1 and continues 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Lakefield-Smith Community Centre.

Eric Oosting made it 3-0 early in the third period after Colton Armstrong and Aaron Vatcher scored second period goals. Will Hickey had two assists in his Chiefs' playoff debut with singles to Cole Ellis, Jordan MacLean, Matt McIntyre and Vatcher. The Chiefs killed off all eight Panthers power plays while scoring a short-handed goal and one power play marker on five chances.

Port Hope's Kallen McFarland and Cameron Harris scored with the goalie pulled for an extra attacker in the final 3;36.

Port Hope outshot the Chiefs 40-20 with Michael Christie getting the win and Sheldon Calbury taking the loss.

- Mike Davies, Postmedia Network