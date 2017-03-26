COBOURG -

Only four teams, including the Cobourg Cougars, remain in the Ontario Junior Hockey League playoffs.

With a 4-2 win Saturday night at the Cobourg Community Centre, the Cougars clinched a series victory over the Wellington Dukes in five games to advance to the North-East Conference final against the Trenton Golden Hawks.

The Cougars were unable to sweep a second straight series when the Dukes won 3-2 on home ice Thursday night in Wellington. Cobourg, which defeated the Kingston Voyageurs in the opening round, was the last unbeaten team of the playoff clubs.

“The first round there was a lot of offence and back-and-forth and this round there was more of a structure,” said Cougars defenceman Brennan Roy, who on Friday was named the league's top defenceman for the 2016-2017 campaign. “We've played some good games with these guys all year long, so we knew it was going to be a tough series. We wanted to work to our strengths – we know we're a big, fast, strong team that can put the puck in the net – and it was nice to come out on top.”

Tied 1-1 after the first period, the Cougars scored twice unanswered – Spencer Roberts on a power play at 6:49 and Matt Carroll at 8:31 – in the middle frame to take a two-goal advantage into the third.

Colin Doyle cut the deficit to one for the Dukes 6:31 into the final 20-minute frame before Connor MacEachern restored the two-goal cushion for the Cougars at 16:47.

Wellington took the first lead of the contest when Carter Allen scored 5:18 mark. Quinn Syrydiuk answered back with Cobourg's first-period goal at 8:11.

In the third period, with about five minutes remaining in regulation time, the Dukes came close to evening the score at three. The puck, from a Wellington shot, hit a stick in front of the Cobourg net and deflected up and over goaltender Stefano Durante. It appeared to be heading into the Cobourg net before defenceman Matthew Bumstead knocked it away in mid-air with his stick.

“It hit a stick and went up in the air really slow and I just watched it go behind me...just thankful for (Bumstead) being back there,” Durante, who made 32 saves in the win, said. “He's been a big player for us; last series getting the (overtime) game winner and tonight coming up with that game-winning stop.”

Saturday's series-clinching victory was “true character style” for the Cougars, Durante remarked.

“Big blocks, big penalty kills and just a great team effort, he said while praising his teammates. “They were unbelievable tonight and the whole series.”

Cobourg was able to shut down Wellington's top offensive players in this series as Brayden Stortz and Nic Mucci were both unable to score on Durante.

Stortz had a league-leading 37 goals in 54 games during the regular season while Mucci registered 29 in 50 contests.

“Those guys are elite players in this league and they proved it during the regular season,” Roy said. “We knew if we wanted to be successful this series we had to shut those guys down.”

Now, the Cougars shift their focus to the Golden Hawks.

Trenton and Cobourg were the top two teams, as far as points are concerned, in their conference during the regular season. The Golden Hawks became the top playoff seed with a 42-9-2-1 record and 87 points while the Cougars (39-11-0-4 and 82 points) were second in the East Division and the third seed in the conference. The Markham Royals (30-20-1-3 and 64 points) were the second seed based on finishing atop the North Division division standings.

The Cougars and Golden Hawks each won two of four meetings between the two clubs during the regular season.

“They're a high-skilled team, good defensively. Looking forward to a tough test,” Durante said. “You've got to go through the best to get to the finals. It should be a fun one.”

Trenton is the defending OJHL champion.

“It's not going to be easy, but we've been waiting for this all year,” Roy said. “They were a great team all season and we were, too. It's time to show who's the best now.”

NOTES: Saturday night, the Cougars were without captain Josh Maguire with an upper-body injury ... The announced crowd was 936, a number that should grow in the next round at the CCC as it has during the playoffs, not to mention the Golden Hawks always have a faithful following from Trenton ... The North-East Conference final won't begin until Wednesday at the earliest. The conference semifinals are to be completed between March 29 and April 11 ... The Georgetown Raiders and Oakville Blades will meet in the South-West Conference final. Georgetown (45-5-2-2 with 94 points) of the West Division was the top team in the league during the regular season while Oakville (33-14-0-7 with 73 points) finished atop the South Division standings.