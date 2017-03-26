ALNWICK/HALDIMAND -

Municipalities in Northumberland County are part of a GIS (Geographic Information System) co-operative project that will provide data based on “real world co-ordinates” that are consistent across the county.

Alnwick/Haldimand Township received an update on the status of putting aerial surveys, digital surveys, services, buildings, source water protection and other data on GIS, from a trio of GIS professionals at Thursday's meeting.

This will update information about what is on the ground and provide “visual conformity,” the township's administrator Terry Korotki said by way of an introduction to the GIS mapping update.

The joint project involves the county's GIS specialist and the Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority (GRCA).

The township is in phase three of having digital survey maps scanned and added to the GIS mapping already done from other sources. The person doing that is Cora Bevan from Northumberland County.

The GRCA's Cody Brown says once all of the data that is known is plotted in the township and in other county community's, then they will work to fill in the gaps.

For example, some historic farms will not have any survey updates from the original township survey maps, Brown noted.

The last step in the process is for the township to review the data, he noted.

Earlier in the presentation, Jeff Moxley said working with the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation's data showed a difference between municipal lot lines and the ones it uses for assessments although the shape and overall size, upon which taxes are based, are the same.

GIS doesn't show property lines because of this discrepancy which would only confuse people, he said.

In some cases, the MPAC data shows lot lines going right through the middle of homes when that is not the case, according to surveys.

Deputy Mayor Gail Latchford said the project, designed to put all kinds of data into one system, “is really good.”

Mayor John Logel wanted to know if Alderville First Nation is part of the project and although there are no surveys of that area acquired yet, the federal government holds the data, council was told.

Port Hope was part of the first co-operative project and it is entering step six where the municipality will review all of the three data basis that have been incorporated into the comprehensive GIS project.

