Youth Entrepreneur candidates — apply now

COBOURG -

With three successful summers behind it, the Youth Entrepreneur Partnership has been brought back by the town of Cobourg's economic-development department.

This program offers an educational entrepreneurship experience to young people aged 18 to 29, and applications to be part of the 2017 program will be accepted through April 3.

The goal is to provide successful applicants of all skill levels with an opportunity to start operating a business (or expand an existing one). With the aid of community partners, the program also offers mentorship and other supports to build skills and knowledge toward a successful business.

Since its 2014 launch, the program has seen the success of six young entrepreneurs at downtown storefront locations and kiosks at the beach, offering everything from computer instruction to hair weaving. This year, two beach kiosks and one Northumberland Mall storefront will be offered for the use of this year's successful applicants for a period that can begin as early as May and will run through Labour Day weekend.

Applicants must be residents of Northumberland County residents with a sole-proprietorship business (no partnerships). Those who qualify for the program will have access to educational seminars, the support of experienced mentors and a program co-ordinator. They will also be provided with the opportunity to network with other young entrepreneurs to share ideas and best practices.

The program is easy to apply to, with details available at www.investcobourg.ca. The deadline is April 3, and space is limited.

Applicants will be guided through the process of completing a full business plan. And although the program ends on Labour Day, any young business owner wishing to continue to operate will be provided with additional support and mentorship from the town’s economic-development staff and the Business Advisory Centre Northumberland.

The program is carried out in partnership with the Business Advisory Centre Northumberland and in collaboration with the Downtown Business Improvement Area, Northumberland Central Chamber of Commerce, Northumberland Community Futures Development Corporation and Northumberland Mall.