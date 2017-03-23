Taste-testing in Colborne declared a success

NORTHUMBERLAND -

The growing success of Northumberland County's Agri-Food Venture Centre was evidenced by a wide variety of food, condiment and beverage developers offering free samples at the Colborne facility this week.

The first-time event had more than 300 attendees. Operations manager Joe Mullin said he was thrilled at the turnout by the public, as well as the opportunity for the companies and owners to interact and learn from each other about the various ways the centre is assisting them, from recipe research and development to production and marketing.

Among those present were Drew and Ana Stevens from PepperNorth, Oshawa, who used the centre's production facilities twice this month alone – and who won 14 Hot Pepper awards in New York earlier this year. All but one were first-place finishes, Drew Stevens said, and the second prize was to one of his first prizes.

“We grow our own peppers (in Durham Region),” he added.

The couple's sauces are now in 160 stores, including Sobeys.

Owners of Canadian Vinegar Cellars, Pete and Marla Bradford from Picton, had a selection of flavourful and (some) powerful vinegars for taste testing, including a peachy variety and one made with ginger.

They are all aged in barrels they make themselves, and are now into vinegar production with the help of the Colborne-based centre.

“The vinegar was a mistake” that worked well, Pete Bradford said, and now they do both.

Among those doing taste testing at his table was Judi Waymark of Port Hope, who declared the peach vinegar “most delicious.”

A new variety for them this year is lavender vinegar.

Newcastle's Buddha Belly owner Joanna Bastas started her baking company three years ago, and then used the facilities at the centre to make the quantities she needed to distribute her granola bars to health-food stores in Ontario and Quebec.

“Now we have our own facility in Newcastle,” she said, adding that the centre helped her created labelling and packaging for her products.

Other samples people enjoyed included butter tarts, beer, butter chicken with a curry sauce, black current and lemon juice and jam on cheesecake, and carbonated tea and soda from two different companies.

Northumberland County economic development director Dan Borowec was very encouraged by the turnout, and credited the team at the Venture Centre for the work they are doing with young companies to develop foodstuffs from local produce, increasing market opportunities for the agri-industry in the area.