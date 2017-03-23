How do you approach a big-screen reboot of a superhero franchise like Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, whose original ‘90s audience was barely in grade school at the time?

Simple. You grow up with that audience and give it the CW treatment. Fewer Zords, more teenage discord. Cyber-bullying, sexual confusion, learning to deal with being “on the spectrum,” rebellion, brooding solitude.

Welcome to the 2017 version of Power Rangers, where “Morphin Time!” is just another really awkward stage of life.

For those whose attraction to the Japanese-ripped TV show skewed toward guys in monster costumes destroying miniature buildings, be warned. The movie is three quarters over before you see any Zords, Megazords or monsters. (And when you do, it’s too much like watching leftover robot-fighting scenes from the last Transformers movie).

On the other hand, I rather liked what the filmmakers gave us instead. Power Rangers is almost literally The Breakfast Club with superpowers.

It opens 65 million years ago on “Earth: The Cenozoic Era” (actually that would be the Mesozoic Era, but I don’t expect accuracy from a franchise that mixes Sabretooth Tigers and T-Rexes), the defeat of an alien named Zordon (voiced by Bryan Cranston) by an evil witch named Rita Repulsa (Elizabeth Banks), and the hiding of a series of powered “colour coins” in the Earth.

Flash ahead to the present, and Jason (Dacre Montgomery), a can’t-miss high school quarterback throwing his scholarship away on a police-chase joyride. Next stop: Saturday morning detention with a collection of misfits, including a disgraced cheerleader Kimberley (Naomi Scott) and Billy (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl’s R.J. Cyler) an autistic boy genius with a fixation on explosions.

A hurt-bond later, the three find themselves on the outskirts of town to encounter two more misanthropes, a Latina named Trini (recording artist Becky G) an Asian kid named Zack (Chinese film star Ludi Lin), and the inevitable discovery of said power coins.

In his previous movie, Project Almanac, director Dean Israelite played around with a young-people-gain-power-over-time plot. And the empowerment narrative is even more effective in Power Rangers, with the cathartic thrill of teens testing the abilities the coins give them (in one case, at the expense of a bully).

There’s other, sillier stuff to get to, of course – Rita’s rebirth, Zordon’s awakening by the robot Alpha 5 (voiced by Saturday Night Live’s Bill Hader), the summoning of a monster named Goldar.

But Power Rangers seems determined to stay in emo-teen territory for as long as possible, as our Red, Pink, Blue, Yellow and Black Rangers learn that they can only “morph” when they shed their narcissism and discover self-sacrifice.

Like I said, The Breakfast Club with superpowers.

It is left to Banks, whose Rita is kind of a sexy demon, to carry the movie’s menace and otherworldliness until the almost-an-afterthought last act when robots get to fight monsters.

The fact that these Power Rangers seem more interesting when they’re not Power Rangers is problematic if the franchise is to carry on. Still, kudos for a different approach.

Twitter: @jimslotek

JSlotek@postmedia.com