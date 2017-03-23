Police are investigating CCC fire

COBOURG -

The Cobourg Community Centre was evacuated Wednesday night, after a fire was intentionally set inside the men’s upstairs washroom.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 8:56 p.m. The northeast semi-final playoff game between the Cobourg Cougars and the Wellington Dukes was halted, while players and 809 fans were evacuated and the game was delayed for 45 minutes.

Captain Mark Diminie said just prior to arriving on-scene that crews were notified the fire was located in an upstairs washroom or canteen area.

“When we came in the south entrance of the Bowl, we encountered moderate smoke coming out of the men’s bathroom,” Diminie said.

“Fortunately for us, there were two retired firefighters on-scene, as well as an off-duty firefighter, who hit the fire with a portable extinguisher and knocked the fire down for us.

“Definitely somebody’s started this fire on purpose — for whatever reason, who knows.”

Firefighters used high-pressure fans to clear the smoke from the arena, and used air-monitoring equipment to check for HCN (hydrogen cyanide) and other toxic fumes.

“Firefighters made sure the levels were clear throughout the seating area, as well on ice for the players,” the captain said.

“There definitely would have been toxic fumes in the area. Whoever set the fire, they started one of the toilet paper rolls, which caught on to the plastic housing, which produced all the black smoke.

“As much as the building is non-combustible, there are a lot of plastics, including the seating. What’s going to be burning is what will produce the toxic smoke and gases.”

Diminie added that, even though firefighters arrived during a hockey game with numerous vehicles in the parking lot, most of the people were not at the point of leaving at that time — so congestion wasn't an issue.

“If it had a been a few more minutes longer, we could have encountered a lot of cars trying to get out of the parking lot as we are coming in.

“There were a lot of fans in the area, but they were very co-operative,” he said.

Police were investigating if the numerous video cameras can identify any suspect or suspects responsible for the vandalism.

The Cobourg Police Service Criminal Investigations Branch is investigating.

Anyone who may have witnessed the person(s) responsible for this arson, or who has information that can provide assistance in the investigation of this incident, is requested to contact Detective Constable Larry Davis at 905-372-6821.