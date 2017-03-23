Dukes stave off elimination against Cougars

WELLINGTON -

The Cobourg Cougars will have to wait for another chance Saturday to advance in the Ontario Junior Hockey League playoffs.

Thursday night, the host Wellington Dukes staved off elimination from the North-East Conference semifinal series with a 3-2 win over the Cougars.

The Cougars still lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 with Game 5 scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Cobourg Community Centre.

Wellington took a 2-0 lead out of the first period Thursday night and led 3-1 after the first period.

Carter Allen scored for the Dukes at 8:28 of the first period and Rory Milne at 13:44. Mitchell Martan tallied the eventual winner on a power play at 14:12 of the second.

Brenden Locke scored both goals for the Cougars, both narrowing the deficit to one at the time. The first was 36 seconds into the middle frame on power play and the second with 4:51 remaining in the third period.

Cobourg was unable to rally from a 3-1 third-period deficit like they were able to in Game 1 of the series, which they won 4-3 in double-overtime.

The Cougars were 1-for-6 on the power play while the Dukes were 1-for-8. Cobourg outshot Wellington 59-42. Dukes goaltender Connor Ryckman has now faced a registered 201 shots.

Cobourg was the final team to record a loss in the OJHL players. They had swept the Kingston Voyageurs in the first round before winning the first three games against the Dukes.

The Trenton Golden Hawks completed a sweep over the Stouffville Spirit on Thursday night to advance to the OJHL North-East Conference final. The Golden Hawks await the winner of the Cougars-Dukes series.

Georgetown has already advanced to the South-West Conference final with a sweep over the Toronto Jr. Canadiens. Oakville leads the other conference semifinal 3-1 against the Burlington Cougars heading into Game 5 on Friday night.