Councillors hope for their own office

The cancellation of court sessions in Port Hope has freed up space at town hall, and Councillor Louise Ferrie Blecher is delighted with the suggestion in a report from director of corporate services Brian Gilmer on how to make use of it.

Reviewing the report at this week's committee-of-the-whole meeting, councillors learned that the town is investigating the possibility of turning the former court anteroom — the small office attached to council chambers that was previously used as a retirement area for the judge — into a shared office space where members of council can meet with constituents and conduct business.

“I know many of us end up meeting people in homes or coffee shops,” Ferrie Blecher said.

She expressed her belief that having a professional-looking space right at town hall, with all its resources nearby, would serve both parties better.

“I think that's a great suggestion,” she declared.

Gilmer's report related that the province had transferred responsibility for the administration and prosecution of provincial offences to upper-tier municipal governments in 2000.

Since that time, the report said, Northumberland County would arrange an annual lease on Port Hope council chambers to accommodate occasional satellite court sessions in conjunction with those at the primary court location in Cobourg. Similar arrangements were made in Brighton and Campellford.

The municipality was told late in 2016 that the practice of holding satellite court sessions would be discontinued as of Jan. 1, 2017. It was determined that several reasons are behind the move, including underutilization of the satellite courts that makes them too costly to continue.

Under the Port Hope lease, the municipality received $200 per day when the courts were in session, so revenue varied depending on the number of court dates. Typically, there would be 25 in a year, bringing in $5,000. In 2016, however, the number fell to 10.

“Staff have recently received written confirmation that the equipment and furniture remaining on site previously used by and belonging to the courts is no longer required and can be utilized or disposed of according to the best interest of the municipality,” the report said.

Gilmer added that, though the impact on service delivery will be difficult to quantify, local residents and members of the Port Hope Police Service will undoubtedly notice the difference when they have to travel outside the municipality to attend a court session.