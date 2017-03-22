Thumbs up at Agri-Food Centre taste-testing

Brighton's Chris Auger of "E" has developed his home-based, tea-based, ready-to-drink carbonated beverages to the point that his company is going into production at Northumberland County's Agri-Food Adventure Centre in Colborne this May. He was among a wide-ranging number of food, condiment and drink entrepreneurs sharing their freshly developed savoury wares at a taste-testing event hosted by the centre Tuesday night. Debbie Fitzerman gave a thumbs-up to the orange-flavoured nitrogen-infused tea she was sampling, as the crowd swelled to about 300 by 8 p.m. See more photos and a story about the developing companies in Friday's newspaper. VALERIE MACDONALD Northumberland Today