Poetry contest returns for Earth Day

The poetry-contest element of Cobourg's Earth Day observances is back after a brief hiatus, with the invitation extended to the students of the town to rev up their rhyming chops.

Open to Cobourg's elementary and secondary students, the contest allows the young scribes to demonstrate their creativity and interest in creative writing, town Poet Laureate Ted Amsden said.

Earth Day began in 1970, and ceremonies have been held in the Cobourg Ecology Garden since 1996 — beautiful services timed to coincide with the sunrise, which — Amsden finds — adds a strong spiritual element.

“You will go away with a good feeling, like you've just gone to church,” he said.

Fellow poet Wally Keeler introduced the children's poetry contest in 2011, with the presentation of the winning poems made part of the event.

The service did not happen last year, Amsden said, so the poetry contest was skipped also.

This year, all of it will be back, with a gathering in the Cobourg Ecology Garden April 22 at 6:18 a.m. (the time estimated for the sunrise) to celebrate the planet and its health. The mayor and council members have been invited, and typical programs in the past have included readings by Cobourg and Alderville First Nation residents, music and refreshments.

And, of course, the children's poetry.

The word has been passed along to elementary and secondary schools. Amsden said the response is pretty good, and he hopes home-schooled students will give it a try. The deadline to enter is March 31.

There are cash prizes for the winners, in return for which they will read their work as participants at the Earth Day observances.

