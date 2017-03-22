LAKEFIELD -

The Lakefield Chiefs now know what they’re up against.

The Port Hope Panthers showed why they’ve been to back-to-back Schmalz Cup finals in winning the first playoff meeting between the Panthers and Chiefs 4-1 Tuesday night at the Lakefield-Smith Community Centre.

The Panthers take a 1-0 lead in the Provincial Junior Hockey League Schmalz Cup best-of-seven quarterfinal. Game 2 is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Port Hope with Game 3 back in Lakefield at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Chiefs will get a shot in the arm for Game 2 as Will Hickey is expected to rejoin them after he finishes his high school season at OFSAA with the St. Peter Saints this week. Hickey was leading the league in scoring before leaving the Chiefs to join the Saints. OFSAA rules prevent players from playing high school and junior at the same time, but Chiefs coach Jamie Arcand said he’s always been eligible to play for Lakefield.

“We’ve already spoke to him and he’s prepared to play Saturday,” Arcand said. “He’ll give us a bit of life and we’ll have a different look for them. He’ll make us that much deeper.”

Lakefield played with Port Hope for 20 minutes but the bigger Panthers began to exert themselves in the second period.

“We knew they were a big team and we have a big challenge in front of us,” Arcand said. “I liked our jump and effort and the way we threw the body around in the first period. We seemed to step off the gas a bit in the second. The third period was a bit of a wash but they seemed to be able to get the puck behind our defencemen a little bit more.

“We have to find a bit more energy. We’re a skating team and as soon as we stopped moving our legs we were exposed.”

After a tentative start the Panthers opened the scoring on the first real quality chance of the game. Kennedy Duguid put a low shot past Chiefs goalie Michael Christie finishing a three-on-two passing play from Dalton Lawrence and George Miranda.

The Chiefs tied it with 6:11 left in the period as Ethan McDougall took a pass out of the corner as he cruised through the slot and roofed it past goalie Eric Jackson.

Miranda put the Panthers back in front 9:28 into the second period. Lawrence rushed the puck deep circling the net before centring a pass Miranda one-timed.

The Panthers went up by two 9:57 into the third creating a turnover off a hard forecheck with Mike Smith finishing a centring pass from Austin Veleke and Cam Harris.

Peterborough native Cam McGill capped the scoring on a power play with 1:55 left putting Duguid’s pass in the open side on a two-on zero break.

“Our first period was a little sloppy,” McGill said. “Our legs were a little jittery. We weren’t sure what to expect in such a small arena. We haven’t played in a rink this small. We got our legs going and got it together in the second and third.”

McGill felt his team’s size and work down low was the difference.

“We’re a big, strong team so once we get it in the offensive zone and do the cycles it’s tough for any team to handle us down low,” he said.

He was impressed by Lakefield.

“They’re a hard working team,” McGill said. “We didn’t expect them to come out so physical. It was a tough game. They’re a young group with speed who move the puck well.”

