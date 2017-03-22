NORTHUMBERLAND -

The pure joy of competition — regardless of winning or losing — underlay the recent 2017 Ontario 55+ Winter Games in Cobourg.

It’s also the underpinning of the 55+ Summer Games for District 12, which take place in May and June.

In a bid to gain awareness for this event (and encourage enrolment), Andy Tesluk and Martyn Houman of District 12 invite you to a March 29 open house from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Cobourg Community Centre.

Especially following the very successful provincial seniors’ winter games last month, Tesluk said, the time is right to build on that success for the summer.

District 12 (which consists of Northumberland County, Peterborough and Kawartha Lakes) alone accounted for 72 of the provincial winter-games participants, which is a record for them.

“The games are a lot of fun,” Houman declared.

“This is not serious stuff. You can come out, have a great time, meet a bunch of new people, and have fun participating.

“And the cost is so small that it’s not an issue.”

Tesluk agrees that the friendly camaraderie is a key element.

“It doesn’t matter what your abilities are — the whole thing is participating,” he said.

“There’s always going to be a winner, but you don’t have to be so proficient to participate.”

The open house will offer more details, with convenors representing each of the 11 sports on hand.

• Lawn bowling (to be held May 16 at the Cobourg Lawn Bowling Club)

• Swimming (to be held May 18 at the Jack Burger Sports Complex in Port Hope)

• Five-pin bowling (to be held May 19 at Presqu’ile Lanes in Brighton)

• Pickleball (to be held May 23 through 25 at the Cobourg Community Centre)

• Bid euchre (to be held May 28 at the Cobourg Community Centre)

• Euchre (to be held May 29 at the Cobourg Community Centre)

• Table tennis (to be held June 1 at the Cobourg Community Centre)

• Tennis (to be held June 3 at Port Hope Racquet Club)

• Walking (to be held June 6 at the Cobourg Community Centre)

• Darts (to be held June 9 at the Grafton Legion hall)

• Eighteen-hole golf (to be held June 14 at Dalewood Golf Club in Port Hope)

“People can come in, chat about the games, see what events they’d like to try and get enthused about the games,” Houman said.

“We hope people are going to say, ‘Yes, we can do this.’”

Convenors can also supply tickets for the big awards celebration banquet June 23 at the Red Rice Buffet restaurant in Port Hope (which is free to gold-medal winners).

The Cobourg Community Centre is located at 750 D’Arcy St., and the open house takes place in the Spoolon Room.

You can also get more details at www.osgakpn12.com (and download a registration form as well).

