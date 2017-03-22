NORTHUMBERLAND -

Dr. Philip Stratford of Northumberland Hills Hospital has been named the Central East Local Health Integration Network's primary-care physician lead for the Northumberland County sub-region.

Recruited through a procurement process supported by the Central east Community Care Access Centre, Dr. Stratford is a Cobourg-area resident who cares for local patients in the community, in long-term-care homes and in the hospital's palliative-care ward.

He will work with other regional primary-care physician leads in partnership with Dr. Paul Caulford, primary-care physician lead for the Central East LHIN, to work toward a sustainable health-care system that ensures better health, better care and better value, according to the LHIN's press release.

Physician leads are collaborating with their physician colleagues and other health-service providers to improve access in their local communities through the provincial Heath Links initiative, with the goal of ensuring that patients with complex health needs are identified and better supported through co-ordinated care plans that can achieve the best possible health outcomes.