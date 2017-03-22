CRAMAHE TOWNSHIP -

Deputy Mayor Sandra Arthur wanted to delay the final approval of the 2017 Cramahe Township budget for two weeks to give time to review the status of all reserve funds and consider drawing down even more to offset a major street upgrade in the village of Colborne.

She was concerned that assuming a 30-year debt for $2,050,000 of the partial cost of a $3-million-plus project represented $44,000 in annual interest for the next 30 years. The council had already approved to pull $900,000 from reserves for the project.

But Coun. Ed Van Egmond was concerned drawing down reserves too much would leave the municipality exposed in times of unexpected events. Coun. Don Clark said some reserves were very specifically set aside for future water and sewer projects.

When the vote was put to delay budget approval two weeks, Deputy Mayor Arthur and Coun. Tim Gilligan supported, Councillors Ed Van Egmond and Don Clark opposed. Mayor Marc Coombs broke the tie with a vote against.

Then the motion to approve the budget immediately was again tied with Deputy Mayor Arthur and Coun. Gilligan against, Councillors Van Egmond and Clark for — and Mayor Coombs voted for approval.