Midget B Wild go undefeated in tournament win

This past weekend, the West Northumberland Behan Construction Wild midget B team travelled to Leaside to participate in the Leaside March Break Madness tournament.

The Wild started their tournament Friday night with a 2-1 victory against Leaside #1. Morgan Flintoff scored both goals for the Wild, with assists going to Chloe Trotter and Emma Davis with Flintoff being named Wild, player of the game. Saturday morning the Wild girls faced off against Leaside #2 and came away with a 2-0 victory with goals coming from Trotter and Flintoff. Amanda Coulis got the shutout, while Michelle Allison collected an assist and was named Wild player of the game.

In game three for the Wild on Saturday night, they went up against the Caledon Coyotes and again came away with a 2-0 victory. The Wild got goals in this game from Allison and Emma Feit with Allison and Flintoff collecting assists, and Coulis again getting the shut out. Coulis was named Wild player of the game.

The last game of the round-robin for the Wild was versus Leaside #3 Sunday morning and again the Wild earned a 2-0 victory, this time getting goals from Eden Siblock and Feit. Coulis was strong again in the shut out while Jenna Russell was named Wild player of the game.

With a 4-0 record in the round robin, the midget B Wild earned their spot in the tournament final Sunday afternoon against Leaside #1.

This game wasn't close like the first encounter as the Wild girls dominated in every aspect of the game, including outshooting the Leaside squad 27-3 and outscoring them 4-0, getting goals from Allison and Flintoff as well as Zoe Smith and Russell. Allison also collected an assist with Coulis securing the shutout with a late game save on a breakaway chance from Leaside. Katrina Behan was named Wild player of the game.

The Wild Midget B team is thankful for the support of sponsor Behan Construction as well as acknowledge all the parents from the team for their continuing support. The midget B team also also saying farewell and good luck to the five players graduating from midget hockey: Grace Strongman, Billie Bridgman, Eden Siblock, Katrina Behan and Michelle Allison.

In other league action, the Ontario Line Clearing Wild bantam A team lost their must-win game against the Belleville Bearcats, missing their opportunity to advance to the provincial championships.

The Belden novice B Wild team travelled to Frankford to take on their respective division Bearcats team from Belleville where the novice Wild ended their season with a strong game and a 3-3 tie. Olivia Roy played well in net and Brielle Osborne earned another hat trick scoring all three goals. Assists were earned by Brylee Macklin, Addison Morris on goal one, Sienna Weekes and Cassidy Rock on goal two and Isabel Mason on the final tally.