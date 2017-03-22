March For Meals delivers in Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Meals On Wheels programs across North America celebrate each March with March For Meals events.

In Northumberland, the custom is to have municipal officials and dignitaries take a hand in delivering the meals, to bring home the importance of this service to so many — and this is the 15th March Community Care Northumberland has been extending the invitation.

Seniors are the fastest-growing population in Canada, their press release pointed out, and they want to stay in their homes as long as possible.

Meals On Wheels can help, with affordable nutritious meals that encourage good health and independence.

And the Meals On Wheels volunteers help, offering a friendly greeting along with the hot meal. In some cases, the volunteer may be the only person a client has the chance to interact with that day, and their contact also serves as an informal security check.

In Ontario, Meals On Wheels are delivered in 181 communities. Over the 2015-2016 year, 38,800 Ontarians received 2,899.292 meals.

Over that time period, Community Care Northumberland and its volunteers delivered more than 21,000 hot and frozen meals through four satellite offices.

The hot meals, served fresh from the kitchen, are arranged through a local partner — Extendicare in Cobourg, for example, and Black Dress Catering in Colborne.

In Port Hope, the Red Cross administers the Meals On Wheels program.

Community Care welcomes enquiries on behalf of seniors living alone, adults with disabilities who find it hard to shop or cook for themselves, or those being discharged from hospital who have little or no help during their recovery.

Brighton Community Care delivers meals Tuesdays and Thursdays (for more information, contact Mary at 1-613-475-4190).

Cobourg Community Care delivers Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (contact Patti at 905-372-7356).

Colborne Community Care delivers Tuesdays and Thursdays (contact Brenda at 905-355-2989).

The Trent Hills office delivers in three communities:

• Every weekday in Campbellford (contact Linda R. at 1-705-653-1411).

• Wednesdays in Warkworth (contact Linda R.).

• Wednesdays in Hastings (contact Sarah at 1-705-696-3891).

“Our multi-service agency depends on volunteers,” Community Care Northumberland executive director Trish Baird added.

“Without their weekly support, the Meals On Wheels program would not be able to service our growing number of clients.”

If you can help, call your local office or visit www.commcare.ca/mow.html.