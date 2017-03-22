Northumberland United Way announces that there are myriad opportunities and events to show your support in March.

The United Way $150 Challenge does the trick, while also recognizing Canada’s sesquicentennial by celebrating what it means to be Canadian — kind, caring and a good neighbour.

In the month since this challenge was launched, more than $5,800 has been raised. This will have a positive impact on the lives of 116 individuals.

To join the challenge, all you have to do is donate $150 (or whatever you can), then challenge friends, neighbours and family members to do the same. You can easily donate on-line at www.mynuw.org or arrange a donation by calling 905-372-6955 or visiting the United Way office at 62 Swayne St., Cobourg.

United Way chief executive officer Lynda Kay also mentioned two upcoming events as well.

On Saturday, March 25, the Habitat for Humanity Northumberland Restore at 764 Division St. is hosting a one-day-only event from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., during which proceeds from Restore sales will support Northumberland United Way.

On March 30, Conquer Your Own Everest is a motivational presentation by Alan Mallory, who successfully reached the Summit of Mount Everest in 2008 along with most of his family. Presented by Jacqueline Pennington of RE/MAX Rouge River Realty, this is a great opportunity to inspire your team, students, family or colleagues. The 6 p.m. presentation takes place at the Lion’s Community Centre in Cobourg. For tickets, call 905-372-6955 or e-mail office@nuw.unitedway.ca.

“These events are a great opportunity to gather with family, friends, and co-workers while helping to support your local community,” Kay said.

“All dollars raised from these initiatives and events directly benefit programs that support kids, community and poverty reduction in Northumberland County.”

To learn more about the United Way and its work, visit mynuw.org.

For frequent updates you can like United Way on Facebook or follow @nlanduw on Twitter.