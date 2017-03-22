Fishing info session set for March 28 in Cobourg

COBOURG -

The Town of Cobourg is inviting residents in the vicinity of Cobourg Creek and Peace Park — as well as all fishers and other interested parties — to a March 28 public-information session and discussion on fishing in Cobourg Creek.

Town officials will be joined by representatives of the Cobourg Police Service and Ministry of Natural Resources, who will explain the various laws in force.

It is hoped the session will facilitate an open discussion regarding fishing practices in the area, the town press release said, as well as concerns that might exist.

The meeting will take place at 4 p.m. in the Rotary Room at the Cobourg Public Library (200 Ontario St.).

For more information, contact Jason Johns at 905-372-8641.