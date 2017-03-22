COBOURG -

The fifth annual Shelby Matthews Memorial Music Foundation concert takes place Sunday, March 26.

“This is our annual fund-raiser for the Hospital for Sick Kids, as well as facilitating an event for the residences of our local Christian Horizons to attend a rocking affair,” said Shelby's father Jim Matthews.

This year's event takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. at the former Casey's, CJ's Tap and Grill at 1 Strathy Rd. in Cobourg.

While you grab a meal, Matthews suggested, you can enjoy live local entertainment, check out some fabulous silent-auction and take part in the 50-50 draw.

Entertainment is by Drake and Falon Cortis, Mark Sepic, Cheryl Styles, Bert Campbell, Nelia Amaro, Mark Hanson, Doug Bates, David Lingard, Rocky Cortis, Athena and Alexis Matthews, Allen and Oliver and many more acts — plus a strolling magician making his rounds — all hosted by Ken McEwan.

As well, a colouring-and-craft station will be set up for the little ones.

The Shelby Matthews Memorial Music Foundation works to enrich the lives of those with special needs through the experience of live music.

In some cases, this has not been a possibility due to group-home funding restrictions. By providing funding for extra staffing, logistics (such as arranging transportation) and tickets, they hope the gift of music can be made available.

Admission is by donation, and a $10 donation puts you in the draw for the door prize.