Federal funding for homelessness sought

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Northumberland County residents who signed 210 postcards asking for more resources for homeless people will be watching the federal government’s budget coming down today with a special interest.

Last week, Green Wood Coalition advocates met with Northumberland-Peterborough South MP Kim Rudd and presented postcards asking that the Liberal government provide the help needed for those who haven’t a place to live.

“If we look at it from the perspective of a homeless person here in Northumberland, a housing-first approach (which also includes supports to stay housed) costs about $20,000 per person,” Green Wood Coalition spokesperson David Sheffield said in an interview. “The 20K Homes report identified 75 individuals and families as homeless in Northumberland. These people are the priority for us right now, as we work on a plan to end homelessness in our community.”

Despite inquiries addressed to Northumberland County – the regional social housing provider and part of the 20K Homes report – attempts to determine how many of these 75 still are without a place to live have been unsuccessful.

On a national scale, the State of Homelessness in Canada in 2016 identified a need of over $1-billion to maintain and build housing stock this year plus about $12-billion over the next decade, Sheffield said.

MP Rudd “seemed to appreciate the tangible representation of wide community support for homelessness solutions as demonstrated by the Coldest Night of the Year walk, and the postcards prompted by that event,” states a media release from the local organization whose mandate is to assist homeless and disadvantage people.

Rudd said that “her party is committed to addressing the affordable housing problem across the country, and encouraged us to watch for the upcoming budget announcement,” it also stated.

The Coalition is hosting a discussion about the housing challenge in this area (where vacancies rates are extremely low at .4% in Cobourg and .5% in Port Hope).

It takes place March 29 between 10 a.m. and noon at the Coalition office located at 18 Ontario St. in Port Hope.

vmacdonald@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_vmacdonald