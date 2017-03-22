Elevated levels of ammonia in Grafton water well

ALNWICK/HALDIMAND -

A tender will be going out soon to investigate elevated levels of ammonia in one of the Grafton Communal Water System's two wells, Alnwick/Haldimand councillors discussed at their most recent meeting.

They don't exceed the standards, township administrator Terry Korotki said in response to comments from Mayor John Logel, but RFPs to look into the situation will be evaluated on April 9.

“I don't have any concerns,” Korotki said. “It is an issue that is being addressed.”

According to the 2016 water report prepared by Larry Spyrka, manager of water services or Lakefront Utility Services Inc., the Cobourg corporation that manages the Grafton water system, production well #2 is used as the “full-time production well” and #1 is used “for back-up purposes only.”

The report goes on to state that “since discovering that well #1 had a natural source of ammonia present, we continue to use well #1 as a back up to well #2.”

An inspection has determined the ammonia is occurring naturally in the aquifer, it also states.

“The challenge to running this well in production will be that the increased sodium hypochlorite dosage (due to the presence of ammonia) could increase the finished water sodium levels to above the Ontario Drinking Water Quality Objective of 20 mg/L sodium,” the report states.

The water treatment plant in Grafton was constructed in 1995 to serve a population of 1,000 people and it has been upgraded since its installation.

The water distribution system has 13 kilometres of water mains.

The report determines that the water treatment plant “operated quite well” last year and the distribution system “reasonably well.” The latter was somewhat less because last year's drought and water conservation program meant not all the hydrants were flushed in the summer but completed in late fall.

“Because of this (and other work) Grafton's water is safe and aesthetically pleasing,” the report states.

Expansion of the system to the Stalwood 'Glens of Atrim' subdivision near Grafton Public School took place with the installation of “875 metres of 200mm water mains and also eight fire hydrants between Station Road and Brimley Road South” along with some other new home construction added to the system.

A Ministry of Environment Compliance Inspection conducted last December resulted in a rating inspection of 100%, the report notes.

