Easter reminds us of endless hope

The year was 1986. By all accounts life had been more than fair to me.

I had graduated from “the East” in Cobourg a few years before and was now pursuing a career as an Industrial Millwright. A brand new truck, good pay and some better friends; what more could a young man ask for? Steady home life, supportive relationships, pretty girlfriends; I lacked nothing or so I thought. It all should have made me happy but I couldn’t shake a deep sense of lack that would creep into my being from time to time. If I didn’t have a beer in my hand and someone to laugh with that unease would take over and leave me troubled. Self-medication and the usual diversions were my choice solutions.

Part of the dread was fueled by the belief that our world might end in nuclear holocaust. At the time I probably couldn’t have explained what the Cold War was but its propaganda, through American programing no doubt, had reached me just the same. “Eat, drink and be merry for tomorrow we die” epitomized the pessimism and horror that had gripped me. I was not likely to marry or have kids. The future was bleak so what the hell, spend today anyway you like.

It was at this point in my season of hopelessness that God began to speak. At least that is who I understood to be the source of the late night dreams I started to have. Each one was a comparative image of my life lived with God and a life lived without him. One filled with light and wholeness, the other darkness and death. I believed I was being invited to make a choice.

Overwhelmed by the intensity of these experiences I shared them with my mother. Now my mother was a person of Christian convictions but never forced us boys (I have four brothers) to subscribe to them. We didn’t attend church or follow any religious formalities like prayer at meals or family devotions. Her faith was present but quiet. If I knew anything at all about spiritual things it was from her.

Though the dreams where unsettling they also offered me a glimmer of hope; a possible answer to the void in my spirit and the longing I had for a future. It didn’t happen quickly but I eventually came to understand that hope was embodied in the person of Jesus Christ. Before this season of struggle Christ was just someone my mom liked to refer to but now he was part of my being and doing; a life-giving presence that infused me with purpose and direction. I was not alone in this world and our planet did not have to follow its predicted demise. He was bigger than my despair and fear needn’t govern me.

I share this personal story as we draw close to the Easter season because the events of this remembrance are the reason there is promise for our times. A great reversal has taken place in the death and resurrection of Jesus. Because he lives, our life is stronger than death, our hope stronger than despair, and our joy stronger than sorrow. The great news about Easter is that the narratives we live don’t have to conclude with a hopeless end but can embrace the promise of endless hope. That hope, for myself and our world, still grips and guides me to this day. I can’t imagine living any other way.

Jeff Knott is the pastor at Grace Church in Port Hope