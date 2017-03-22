Dressler bursary details announced

COBOURG -

The Marie Dressler Foundation board of directors has announced details of its 2017 student-bursary awards.

“Graduating secondary-school students from Northumberland County who are pursuing further education in the performing arts and visual arts are eligible for one of the four cash awards, each in the amount of $1,500.00,” president and chair Rick Miller said in the board's press release.

“This is one of the highest student bursary awards in the County.”

For the past 25 years, the Marie Dressler Foundation (a registered charity) has had the generous support of sponsors, donors and patrons of the Vintage Film Festival in raising funds to preserve the heritage of the Cobourg-born Oscar-winning actress — and in helping many students who aspired to further their education in the performing arts.

There are many success stories, such as 2000 recipient Michael McBride, who went on to become a tenor who has performed internationally to wide acclaim.

Another previous recipient is Kerri Ough, a member of the international touring folk-rock band Good Lovelies — winners of the Juno Award and (four times) the Canadian Folk Music Award.

Ough acknowledges the help she received from the foundation when she graduated from high school.

“Not only did this help to pay for part of my university tuition but, more importantly, the recognition boosted my self-confidence,” she said in the press release.

Today, she is a very accomplished musician, photographer and artist.

Information and application forms for the 2017 Marie Dressler Student Bursary Awards are available at www.mariedressler.ca or through the guidance department of secondary schools in Northumberland County.

The deadline for applications is May 31, and award winners will be announced at the end of June.