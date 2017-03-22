Cramahe budget passes with 1% increase

CRAMAHE TOWNSHIP -

Cramahe Township residential taxpayers will have an estimated one per cent increase on their tax bill this year.

Council approved the 2017 budget after another tie vote broken by Mayor Marc Coombs at the Tuesday night’s meeting.

To raise $5,222,465.59 to finance municipal government this year, the council drew $203,883.30 from its reserve funds to offset the costs of its “wish list” of projects for the year, grants and funding of outside organizations.

By drawing on the reserve funds, and calculating in the increase in property values this year over last, the average residential homeowner (house value $241,000 up from $207,000 in 2016) will pay an estimated $85.85 more on their tax bill this year — or $3,032.50 compared to $2,946.65 in 2016.

The increase factors in the estimated education and Northumberland County tax demands also collected by the municipality.

The commercial tax rate is .03247321 and the industrial rate is .04706476 (which includes the Cramahe Twp. government cost plus the estimated education and Northumberland County levies). To calculate the dollar amount, multiply the individual property assessment value by the multi-digit tax rate.

Cramahe Twp. expenses for 2017 total $12,697,507.16 offset by assorted revenues of $7,465,042.57 which leaves $5,222,465.59 to be raised from taxpayers.

The largest expense for Cramahe is now environmental services — water and sewer services at $3,318,362.35 . But that is based on a user-pay recovery basis.

The second-highest expenditure is $2,333.421.91 for transportation services — roads crews and their ongoing maintenance supplies.

Third highest cost is $2,006,600 for actual roads construction .

Next is general government $1,541,449.51 which includes office administration, staffing and council matters.

Dropping to fifth place is protection services (policing) at $1,227,389.90.

Recreational and cultural services (parks & rec and the Keeler Centre) requires $999,343.56.

Fire services comes in at $532,273.11, planning and development at $247,397.28, facilities (actual buildings owned by Cramahe) at $245,807.54 and the Colborne and Castleton libraries at $$245,462.