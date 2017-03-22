Courage on the home front is Waiting theme

COBOURG -

Dame Vera Lynn, known during the Second World War as the Forces' Sweetheart, turns 100 March 20.

By lucky coincidence, Northumberland Players is presenting Waiting For the Parade March 30 through April 15 at the Firehall Theatre, a drama by John Murrell in 24 scenes.

This award-winning Canadian play takes place during that period, co-producer Doreen Page said in her press release.

“With music and costumes from the era, it captures life back home as people rallied to support the war effort amid shortages and personal loss,” she said.

The play focuses on five Calgary women battling their anxieties about the war with courage, tension, humour, and a little music.

Marta, of German origin, is dealing with prejudice and ostracization.

Eve, a young school teacher, is aghast at those who glorify the war, including her own husband.

Catherine is coping with the uncertainty of having a husband on the front line and takes a job in the local factory.

Margaret, God-fearing and afraid for her two sons, is challenged in ways she never anticipated.

Janet, the take-charge organizer, becomes obsessed with community war effort activities.

Through it all, they are waiting — waiting for the war to end and the men to return.

Playwright Murrell still lives in Alberta. His beautifully written play was first produced by Alberta Theatre Projects in 1977, and went on to play in major theatres across Canada as well as the Dominion Theatre in New York.

In 2010 Soulpepper Theatre presented the show to rave revues.

The prestigious Floyd S. Chalmers Award it won in 1980 was the first of three awards for its playwright, and it is the Northumberland Players entry in the Eastern Ontario Drama League Spring Festival this year.

The Firehall Theatre is located at 213 Second St., Cobourg, and tickets are now on sale through the Victoria Hall Concert Hall box office (www.concerthallatvictoriahall.com or 905-372-2210) at $22 plus handling charges.